The lowdown on how to see and hear this years’ big winter music event…

The world’s hottest hit music stars are preparing to take the stage at London’s O2 Arena for a spectacular weekend of festive fun and chart-topping anthems at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, the UK’s biggest Christmas party, on Saturday 7th & Sunday December 8th.

Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Clean Bandit, Ella Henderson, Tom Grennan and Sigala will play night one with Katy Perry, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, KSI, Joel Corry, Kygo and Sonny Fodera are confirmed for night two.

“Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard sold out in a flash as fans raced to Global Player to buy their tickets. Now the only way to get into the sold-out show is to win. Make sure to listen to Capital for your chance to be there.” – Capital

As well as broadcasting on Capital, the show will also be streamed live for fans, for free, on Global Player, the official Capital app. The stream of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will go live from 6pm on Saturday 7th & Sunday December 8th.

From 9am on Saturday 7th & Sunday December 8th, Capital will broadcast live from The O2 across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, all the backstage gossip and outstanding live sets from the Ball’s iconic stage.

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will kick things off from 9am – 12pm, before Jimmy Hill goes live backstage from 12pm – 3pm. Sonny Jay and Aimee Vivian will count down to the live show between 3pm – 6pm, before Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action from 6pm – 11pm.

As part of Global’s partnership with ITV, ITV1 and ITVX, and STV and STV Player, will broadcast an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, on Sunday December 15th at 5.30pm.