The actress has previously featured in Emmerdale and EastEnders…

Actress Vicki Michelle has told SlotsCalendar that she would “love to appear” on ITV’s Coronation Street, but questioned the increasingly dark storylines, suggesting a return to the family-focused themes of the past might be better.

“I’d definitely love to appear on Coronation Street—all these soaps are brilliant! Emmerdale too obviously, that will always be a special programme to me. But I suppose you have to choose one or the other; you can’t be in both, or you’d be jumping back and forth.”

Previously Vicki has appeared in the ITV Yorkshire saga Emmerdale as Patricia Foster while more recently has been seen in BBC One serial EastEnders as Jo Cotton.

She is probably, however, best known for her role in BBC sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo as Yvette Carte-Blanche, the randy waitress who lusted after café owner René (Gordon Kaye) in World War II set France. The comedy featured many who had appeared in soap either before or after their Nouvion days including Gordon Kaye who had a stint in Coronation Street, while Jack Haig, Francesca Gonshaw, Hilary Minster and Kirsten Cooke all appeared in Crossroads, Gavin Richards featured in EastEnders and Carmen Silvera featured in Compact and Crossroads.

However, since those days’ soaps have taken a darker turn, something Vicki also pondered.

“That said, the storylines in so many soaps these days are really being pushed to the extreme. They used to focus on family, but now it’s all about murders and darker stuff, they’ve really taken it to the nth degree now. Honestly, how many people can get murdered in one series? But it does make for compulsive viewing!”