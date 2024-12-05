Roku partners with ITV Studios to launch four new fast channels..

ITV Studios will launch The Graham Norton Show Channel on the Roku Channel in the USA and Canada, along with three further new FAST channels.

The Graham Norton Show channel – featuring the BBC One aired chat show, known for bringing together Hollywood’s finest and the world’s biggest stars – will launch on 17 December, just in time for the holiday season. It is billed as the ‘perfect mix of laughter, engaging conversations, and unforgettable moments — including the iconic red chair — has captivated fans across the globe, proving its universal appeal.’

Additionally, ITV Studios and the Roku Channel will launch three further Canadian offerings in the New Year including Jeremy Wade’s River Monsters channel which sees the fishing detective discovering everything from monstrous sharks to killer catfish in dangerous waters while from Tokyo Broadcasting System the Ninja Warrior Channel will stream endlessly the sports entertainment reality competition.

Also on offer will be Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector channel which sees distinguished hotelier and businesswoman Alex Polizzi’s casting fresh eyes over a number of fading hotels and their hapless owners to come to their aid.

Jennifer Vaux, Vice President Content Acquisitions and Programming, Roku Media:

“We strive to curate a broad selection of channels to meet the many needs of our viewers and look forward to bringing our streaming households in the US and Canada a fantastic assortment of FAST channels from ITV Studios. With a strong IP-portfolio, including the iconic Graham Norton, we know our viewers will love these channels!”