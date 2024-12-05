County lines drug-dealing and an escalating and insidious crime wave sweeping the British countryside are the subject of Out There…

The drama stars Martin Clunes as a farmer confronted with dark forces seeping into his rural community.

Out There will depict the stealthy and surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes with devastating consequences as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers who are essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations and moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas.

Martin plays Welsh farmer, Nathan, whilst Louis Ashbourne Serkis takes the role of his 15-year-old son Johnny. Amongst the actors also featuring in the production are Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams, Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva, Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie and Gerran Howell as Rhys.

The minute long version of the Out There trailer will air tonight on ITV1 at 9pm just before this evening’s edition of I’m a Celebrity.