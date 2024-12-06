Odds experts predict campmates most likely to win this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

Danny Jones is most likely to win this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’, odds experts predict. With the popular TV show set to conclude this Sunday (8th December), odds experts at Slotozilla have analysed historical data of previous ‘I’m a Celebrity‘ winners to uncover who is most likely to be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the jungle.

The data shows certain qualities which make up a typical ‘I’m a Celebrity‘ winner. According to the findings, the winner is most likely to be:

An original camp member: 91% of winners were at the camp from the start.

Male: There are more kings than queens of the jungle, with 57% of the previous winners being male.

London hometown: This is the most common background, with 30% of winners coming from London.

An actor, TV personality or singer/musician: 22% of jungle winners are best known for having one of these professions, the most common job roles. Across the three professions, this accounts for 65% of jungle winners in total.

Aged in their 20s or 30s: The public appears to favour younger celebs.

With the show’s final set to air this Sunday (8th Dec), the odds experts have predicted the campmates which have the highest chance of making the show’s finale.

Danny Jones

(OG, Singer, Male, in 30s)

Alan Halsall

(OG, Actor, Male)

Coleen Rooney

(OG, TV personality, in 30s)

Danny Jones is predicted to take the crown as he best fits the profile of a typical winner: being male, a singer, an original campmate, and being in his 30s.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV1 and STV