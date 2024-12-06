Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the 2024 ceremony celebrated Kirsty Wark, Ambika Mod, Jessica Gunning among other winners…

Today, the prestigious Women in Film & Television Awards 2024 ceremony, in partnership with Sky, took place at London Hilton Park Lane to celebrate the work, success and achievements of women in front of and behind the camera.

Now in its 33rd year, the Women in Film & Television Awards 2024 saw comedian, writer, presenter, and actress Katherine Ryan return as host for her third year running, honouring the much-admired and worthy winners across 14 categories including directing, writing, producing, performance, business and contribution to the medium.

West End star Zoe Birkett opened the ceremony with a special performance from TINA – The Tina Turner Musical.

Multi Award-winning presenter, food writer, judge, and author Dame Mary Berry, received The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, with Sue Perkins handing her the accolade.

Having graced our screens for over 40 years, Berry started her broadcasting career as the resident cook on ITVs Afternoon Plus (Thames TV), winning the hearts of the nation again as a judge of The Great British Bake Off (BBC One).

In addition to her TV credentials, Berry has written over 70 books, with her influence extending beyond the kitchen, as she continues to inspire home bakers and chefs. Her contribution to both food and television alike has been recognised with numerous awards, including being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2020 for her services to broadcasting and the culinary arts.

Dame Mary Berry joins a distinguished list of previous Women in Film & Television Lifetime Achievement award-winners, including Meera Syal CBE, Sue Barker CBE, Baroness Floella Benjamin, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Sheila Hancock, Katharine Hepburn, Dame Glenda Jackson, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Esther Rantzen, Dame Vanessa Redgrave, and Dame Maggie Smith.

Women in Film & Television Awards 2024 presenter Katherine Ryan:

“Hosting the awards today has been an absolute joy. It’s truly special to celebrate so many talented and inspiring women excelling in diverse areas of film and TV. I want to extend my congratulations to all the deserving winners and express my gratitude to Women in Film & TV for inviting me back to host this incredible event.”

The EIKON Presenter Award was awarded to chef, author, television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver, handed to her by Meera Syal CBE for her work as the Host of BBC’s Great British Menu, Food Unwrapped, and as a contributing Chef and Host of Saturday Kitchen.

Edith Bowman presented The Argonon Best Performance Award to actor, Jessica Gunning, honouring her incredible work on screen as Martha in the critically acclaimed Netflix dark comedy series, Baby Reindeer(2024). This recognition follows her standout role in The Outlaws(2021).

BAFTA nominated and Webby winning director Juliet Riddell was given The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award by Anita Rani. With over 20 years’ experience in TV and Film, including two BAFTA winning arts series with Grayson Perry for Channel 4 and prime time factual programmes for BBC, ITV and Sky Arts. Riddell is currently Head of New Formats for the Financial Times.

Emilia Perez stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón presented The Netflix New Talent Award to actor Ambika Mod. Mod has had a breakout year with her first lead role performance as the much-loved Emma Morley in Netflix’s One Day (2024), following her earlier success in the acclaimed series This Is Going to Hurt (2022), establishing her as a rising star in TV.

For 30 years of trailblazing contributions, The Paramount Contribution to the Medium Awardwas presented to Kirsty Wark by Emily Maitlis. From hosting The Late Show to leading Election specials and live stadium events, Wark has been a prominent figure on the BBC’s flagship nightly current affairs program Newsnight since 1993.

Additionally, she helmed the weekly arts and culture show The Review Show (formerly Newsnight Review) for over a decade. Throughout her career, she has conducted in-depth interviews with a wide range of notable figures, including Margaret Thatcher, Madonna, Harold Pinter, Pete Doherty, Damian Hirst, George Clooney, Toni Morrison, Donna Tartt, and Philip Roth.

Rivals star Katherine Parkinson presented The ENVY Producer Award to Daisy Allsop (Producer, Archface Films). Daisy produced the first film to be written and directed by a filmmaker with Down Syndrome, The Puppet Asylum 30 minute short with incredible production values and a stellar cast.

CEO Katie Bailiff at Women in Film & Television Awards:

“We’re here today to celebrate the unstoppable force that is women in film and television. Our vision as a thriving, creative, inclusive industry where women are supported, empowered and celebrated at every level. We’ve come a long way, but there are still clearly doors that need to be opened and ceilings that need to be smashed as we continue to fight for equal representation both off and on screen.

“This has been one of the industry’s toughest ever years. With all the creativity, resilience, and brilliance the women in our industry are defined by, we pull it off. Because we always do.”

This year’s ceremony also saw a wealth of talent attending to celebrate the achievements of some of the most prolific women in the film and television industry, guests included Adjoa Andoh, Meera Syal, Reeta Chakrabarti, Stacey Dooley, Edith Bowman, Dame Heather Rabbatts, Holly Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Alex Jones, Anita Dobson, Kirsty Young, Natasha Kaplinsky and more.

The full list of Women in Film & Television Awards 2024 winners and presenters is as follows: