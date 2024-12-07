A Christmas cracker on the Corrie cobbles for December 2024…

Life in the Platt household is never boring, and with Gail’s dream wedding to Jesse set for Christmas Day, the question remains: will the feuding Platts come together for a winter wonderland wedding, or will internal conflicts derail Gail’s quest for a happy ending?

The episode promises to be momentous, marking Helen Worth’s departure after 50 years on Coronation Street and signalling a new chapter for the Platts without their unifying matriarch. Nick finds himself in trouble again as his affair with his sister-in-law Toyah is revealed by his ex, Leanne. Embarrassed and vengeful, Leanne’s schemes could lead to dire consequences, with Toyah potentially facing jail time for fraud.

Tensions escalate, setting the stage for a dramatic Christmas Day confrontation as the Battersby sisters clash in an explosive encounter. David’s life is in turmoil; his marriage teeters on the brink amidst a web of deceit. Owing money to Harvey, having taken Damon’s cash, and at odds with his wife Shona after trying to distance her from her son Clayton, David might be headed for more sorrow this festive season.

Oblivious to Shona’s indiscretion with the unscrupulous detective Kit, David’s preoccupation with halting his mother’s marriage to Jesse might blind him to a more immediate threat lurking within his own home.

Meanwhile, Bethany struggles to find holiday cheer as she copes with the aftermath of a botched plastic surgery that resulted in a stoma. Daniel is intent on creating an unforgettable Christmas, planning to propose to Bethany, yet he may still be wrestling with unresolved feelings for his ex, Daisy.

Kit has set his sights on Daisy, but whether he’s the one she desires remains to be seen. As Daisy encounters an unexpected twist, it’s uncertain how far she’ll go to shape her future in the coming year. Carla and Lisa’s relationship continues to evolve, but the narrative is incomplete…

Coronation Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX.