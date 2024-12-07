The stars of Christmas Day on BBC One, and their festive idents, made a ballroom appearance…

Wallace and Gromit caught the viewers of the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final off guard when they appeared as the celebrity guests for the week, tasked with reading the show’s voting Terms and Conditions.

The audience watched as Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman went ‘live’ to the pair’s residence on West Wallaby Street. Unfortunately, Wallace was caught unprepared, still dressing for his grand moment on the dance show. In a scramble, he enlisted Gromit to step in and, once more, save the day.

This month, Wallace and Gromit are set to dominate BBC programming in anticipation of their new full-length adventure, Vengeance Most Fowl, premiering on BBC One at 6:10 pm on Christmas Day.

Tonight’s exclusive minute-long animation was made by the Aardman team at their studios in Bristol for Strictly Come Dancing. The animation was directed by Jay Grace and produced by Ben Barrowman. Wallace and Gromit themed idents are also playing on BBC One throughout December.

Viewers who missed the mirth and mayhem can catch up with Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer along with classic Wallace and Gromit offerings.