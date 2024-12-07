Figaro: An Original Musical will receive its world premiere in London..

Casting has been confirmed this week for the production that launches with two fully-staged concert performances on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025.

Completing the full line up, newly announced cast members include Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank as Antonio, Ava Brennan as Gia and Cian Service-Eagle as Gianni.

As previously announced, Jon Robyns will play the title role of Figaro. Jon Robyns has taken to the stage in some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre including The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre); Jean Valjean and Marius in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), King George in Hamilton (Victoria Palace) and Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q (Original London Cast, Noel Coward & Gielgud Theatres).

Jon Robyns joins the previously announced Olivier Award nominated and Six: The Musical’s original Katherine Howard, Aimie Atkinson who will play the role of Lucia. Aimie has also played the central role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Rem in the sell-out world premiere of Death Note In Concert at the London Palladium and The Lyric Theatre and Daniela in In the Heights at King’s Cross Theatre. Aimie won the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre in 2006 and her debut album Step Inside Love was released in 2017.

After leading the World Premiere Cast Recording release of Figaro, Cayleigh Capaldi will take to the stage for the World Premiere production in her West End debut in the role of Sienna. Recently starring as Elsa in the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen in Tuacahn, USA, Cayleigh is currently a member of the cast of Off-Broadway hit, Titanique, playing the role of Rose.

Sophia Goodman will play Amelia and Maggie Solimine will make her West End debut in the roles of Ensemble/Standby.

Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father’s farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true – but there is always a price to fame.

Part love story, part mystery, Sienna’s journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk or at figaromusical.com.