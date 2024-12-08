Soap highlights for the coming week from River City and Neighbours…

River City

This week in Shieldinch… Suspecting something is going on between Madonna and Conor, Kelly-Marie does some digging. When a curt Conor cuts off her questioning it only serves to make her more suspicious. Later, she’s shocked when Dean tells he saw Madonna buying what he thought could be drugs. Although she dismisses his concerns she later sees Madonna trying to plant the drugs in Conor’s jacket in the Tall Ship.

Kelly-Marie quickly intervenes, demanding to know what her sister’s playing at. Madonna’s forced to confess all but paints herself as the victim. Kelly-Marie tells her the only person to blame for the mess Madonna is in is herself but it’s never too late to right some wrongs – with Conor and Dean.

Elsewhere, having decided to go on the run, Tyler gets his fake ID and passport from Eddie, who masks his own concern. Later, Tyler’s escape is thwarted by Joy who takes drastic measures to protect her informant. Defeated, Tyler knows Joy’s actions won’t end well for him. When Caitlin cancels their dinner date in favour of work, a downbeat Sam worries she’s losing interest in him. Feeling rejected, Sam confesses all to Chloe who tells him not to read into things – it’s a busy time of year, afterall. When Seb arrives, Sam asks his advice – little realising his brother is his secret love rival.

In our second visit of the week, at the police station, Tyler calls Eddie to tell him he’s been arrested by Joy. Despite Eddie’s assurances he’ll make things right, a deflated Tyler says it’s too late – he’s a lost cause.

DCI Douglas confronts Joy about the arrest, angry that she could jeopardise the undercover investigation by drawing attention to Tyler. She tells him she wants to avoid history repeating itself but Douglas makes it clear Tyler is nothing more than collateral damage. When Douglas questions whether Joy has grown too close to Tyler, she snaps and is stunned when he tells her she’s off the case. Realising Tyler needs her more than ever, Joy takes drastic measures.

Elsewhere, Seb tells Caitlin that if she goes away on the romantic weekend with Sam, their affair is over. Witnessing the tense exchange, Karen asks Caitlin what’s going on. Despite deflecting Karen’s interest, Caitlin eventually opens about her affair with Seb. Although Karen agrees not to say anything, she urges Caitlin not to jeopardise what she has with Sam for a fling which will inevitably end. Torn about what to do for the best, Caitlin decides to go away with Sam for their romantic weekend afterall.

Scarlett pleads with Bob to do the right thing with the memorial bench. Scarlett tells Bob that Mulvaney needs somewhere to be with Bernie, to help him grieve. Bob isn’t keen on the idea, feeling Mulvaney has been acting out-of-order since the accident. However, he decides to make peace with Mulvaney but their truce is short-lived when Maggie lets slip about recent events.

BBC Scotland, Monday and Wednesday at 10pm, BBC One Scotland Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm and across the UK on the iPlayer

Neighbours

This week in Erinsborough… the week begins with Nicolette having first thought her date with Yaz went reasonably well, she now wonders if she’s being rejected. She knows she talked too much with Yaz about her exes but can’t understand why Yaz is actively avoiding her at The Waterhole and Harold’s. Taking Aaron’s advice, Nicolette goes to Yaz’s hotel room with Yaz’s favourite treat and suggests another date would be nice, if Yaz is keen. Yaz doesn’t answer either way, but is drawn to the sober, fun version of Nicolette.

In the wake of the distressing announcement at Nell’s party about the council ending the Foundation’s lease, Toadie, Nell, Terese, Jane, and Susan scramble to find solutions. Throughout this, Terese’s sympathy and care for Toadie increases, while Paul bristles somewhat at the renewed closeness of the pair. As Jane and Susan do what they can to help solve the rental location issue for Toadie and Nell, they become increasingly curious about Paul and Terese’s rekindled relationship. However, getting a straight answer seems destined to be thwarted by fate, and Terese’s own reticence to reveal her feelings about Paul.

Cara struggles to accept the fact that she will never bear a child again after her accident and abdominal surgery. Later in the week Susan’s distress grows as she receives confirmation it’s Karl who’s been injured on the bike trip in Italy. While Karl is rushed into surgery to repair his badly broken leg, Susan’s loved ones urge her to fly to Europe so she can be by his side. Susan feels she can’t leave the residents of Eirini Rising with no-one in charge, so Terese forges a plan. Harold, Paul and Toadie come through for Terese, firmly going into bat for the way she’s turned her life around and swaying the vote in her favour to restore her as General Manager of the complex.

Sadie’s hopes of avoiding Max are stymied when he offers Byron free tickets to an upcoming dance party. Byron accepts, assuming the offer is Max’s way of smoothing the rough start they’ve had as housemates. When Byron tells Sadie about the tickets she’s thrilled until she finds out where they’re coming from.

Leo and Krista’s relationship is still out of sorts over the situation with Sebastian. Krista’s stressed that she hasn’t heard from her friend and about lying to Leo on paying Seb the money he asked for. Determined to get things back on track, Leo decides to find Sebastian, hiring John Wong to track him down. Aaron’s comment that the tactic is something Paul might do unsettles Leo. Meanwhile Krista receives another message from Sebastian, asking her to send him more money. Krista’s torn, confiding in Byron that she has no way of knowing if her friend is really in trouble or ripping her off.

Krista arrives at the prison, meeting with Tess who gets right to the point about Heath’s family hiring a lawyer looking into the outback saga with Holly as their main target. On Byron’s urging, Krista breaks the news to Holly, who spirals. Upset, she lets drop to Yaz that she’s seeing a therapist, and Yaz is thrilled to get the nugget of information. When Yaz runs into Nicolette, the chemistry sizzles and Nicolette lays her cards on the table. She feels a connection and wants to give it a go. Yaz can’t help agreeing, but she’s soon brought back down to earth by a message from Tess’s lawyer saying she won’t be taking any further visits or deals.

Terese is overjoyed to be back on deck at Eirini Rising, and is paracularly grateful to Paul and Toadie for the parts they played in gedng her there. More congenial with Toadie, she agrees to meet up for a catch- up, and warms him by letting him know they’re well on the way to becoming friends again.

Amazon Prime, Monday to Thursday from 7.30am