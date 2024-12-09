Danny Jones has won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The McFly singer and guitarist secured the highest number of public votes, earning the title of King of the Jungle in last night’s (8th December) final.

Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles took second and third place, respectively.

Jones expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I gave it my all.”

Coleen added, “It was amazing. I didn’t think I would get this far. Danny truly deserves it. I was happy to share the journey with everyone.”

During the finale, the three contestants faced their last Bushtucker trial to secure a three-course meal for their final night in the camp.

In his exit interview, Reverend Coles said, “It was much harder than I thought it would be, but that was great. The best thing was everybody else; we had such a good time.”

The trio ere part of a group of 12 celebrities who entered the Australian jungle three weeks ago, which also included Loose Women panellist Jane Moore, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, and former professional boxer Barry McGuigan.

The show was once again presented by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and filmed in New South Wales, Australia.

The final pulled in an average of 6.9 million viewers, while the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing topped the night with 7.4 million.