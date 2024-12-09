Action for Freelancers will bring together expertise from across broadcasters, streamers, producers, freelancers, trade bodies, and other industry organisations..

Action for Freelancers the newly-created, pan industry collaboration supporting freelancers within the UK television industry, has appointed freelance executive producer, Sarah Swingler, to the role of Project Lead.

Marcus Ryder, CEO, the Film and TV Charity:

“Sarah’s appointment to the position of Action for Freelancers’ Project Lead is a significant step towards changing the game for freelancers across the sector. Her experience as a freelancer and her deep-seated knowledge of how the industry does and far too often doesn’t work is second to none, so she is ideally placed to deliver the laser-focused care and attention the role deserves.

“We’re sure that AfF will be a powerful, positive collaboration and we’re so excited by the opportunity to help deliver the meaningful support our brilliant creative freelancers desperately need.”

Action for Freelancers aims to unite expertise from broadcasters, streamers, producers, freelancers, trade bodies, and other industry organizations to deliver a coordinated approach that ensures a sustainable, vibrant, and diverse freelance sector while safeguarding the wellbeing of the freelance community.

The designation of a dedicated Project Lead will allow Action for Freelancers to enhance the considerable efforts previously made by the pan-industry group, Coalition for Change, initiated and directed by Adeel Amini, and its Freelance Charter.

The AfF Project Lead will work with broadcasters, streamers and key stakeholders including Bectu, Pact, ScreenSkills, the Film and TV Charity, freelancers, and representatives from the production sector, to drive actions around five key workstreams – Working Conditions; Recruitment; Skills &Training; Mental Health & Wellbeing; and Communication. Prime Video this week became the first streamer to sign up, joining broadcasters, the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV, Sky and UKTV in funding the work.

Sarah brings extensive first-hand experience as a freelance executive producer across documentary, specialist factual, fact ent and daytime programming, alongside senior in-house leadership roles at a range of independent production companies including Head of Curve Media Wales, Managing Director at Tigress Productions and Head of Dragonfly Film & TV West.

Outside of her work in television, Sarah has experience as a Development Coach for Mencap, championing people with learning disabilities in the workplace, and spent a year advocating for thousands of residents whilst standing as a councillor in the 2024 local elections for Bristol Central ward.

Sarah Swingler, incoming Project Lead, Action for Freelancers:

“After many years working as both a freelancer and also as a senior team member within a number of indies, I’ve seen the benefits of fostering a culture that promotes the wellbeing of our freelance workforce, but I’ve also experienced first-hand the lack of protections faced and the myriad ways that impacts the freelance worker.

I am passionate about our incredible industry, and energised to be joining Action for Freelancers at such an important time to lead this vital industry-wide collaboration to safeguard the current and future wellbeing of our self-employed community.”

The process to recruit the AfF Project Lead was led by a panel including Marcus Ryder, CEO, the Film and TV Charity, and broadcaster representatives. The Film & TV Charity will umbrella the AfF Project Lead, providing support and help with convening the working groups.

Sarah will take up the role in January, splitting her time between Bristol and the Film and TV Charity’s office in London. Workstreams will start to be populated soon and will be convened from the new year with an ambitious delivery plan through 2025.