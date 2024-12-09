The 2024 King of the Jungle has spoken…

Today on Lorraine, this year’s winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Danny Jones, joined Lorraine Kelly live from the Gold Coast for his first live interview since being crowned as the viewer favourite of the ITV1 and STV show.

Speaking about how it feels to be reunited with his wife and little boy Cooper, Danny said: “I think that was the best surprise I ever had in my life…. To see my family there in the jungle, smiling at me, that was unbelievable.”

Opening up about what he loved most about the camp, Danny said: “I think what made it for me was the campmates. The campmates were incredible. They asked questions and they listened… It was the most overwhelming, amazing, rewarding experience I will ever have in my life, Lorraine.”

“Barry was amazing. He was my jungle Dad. He always had my back and I think I leaned on him a lot for advice and kind of that arm around sometimes because you are very vulnerable in there.

“There are times where you are talking about some deeper stuff and I didn’t expect to open up like that. I didn’t expect to show my vulnerable side… I showed a side that only my nearest and dearest see really. I have been myself and showed everything and I feel really thankful that everyone bothered to vote for me. I feel on top of the world being King of the Jungle.”

Danny’s wife, Georgia, also joined him on screen where she discussed how it felt to have him back:

“It’s weird seeing him. He came home with a full beard and I’ve never seen him like that before so that was different. He then decided to shave it into a handlebar moustache… I wasn’t sure!”

