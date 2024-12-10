The UK personalities feature in an episode entitled, ‘Butlers’ …

Six new Bluey Minisodes are now available on Disney+ and include three British voice actors for the first time. Stand-up comedians and Parenting Hell podcast hosts Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, alongside The Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker, bring their signature humour and charm to the brand-new Minisode, ‘Butlers’.

The Minisodes are a series of one-to-three-minute funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. In ‘Butlers‘, we are in Bluey’s dreamhouse and Monty, the head butler, is onboarding a new butler. The dreamhouse inventions are all designed to help the ladies of the manor live a life of complete ease.

Rob Beckett stars as the voice of head butler, Monty, alongside Josh Widdicombe, who voices the new recruit Barnsley, with Alex Brooker as the voice of the kitchen butler, Harlow.

“It was a huge honour to be asked to be a part of a show that has shown the world that children’s TV can be genuinely absolutely brilliant for all ages. Just a shame Rob Beckett had to ruin it.” – Josh Widdicombe

Stand-up comedians and Parenting Hell podcast co-hosts Rob Beckett (Rob and Romesh Vs., Sky Max) and Josh Widdicombe (The Last Leg, Channel 4) are already big fans of the hit TV series.

They attended the UK premiere of Bluey’s Big Play at Royal Festival Hall together last December. In April this year, Rob Beckett joined the celebrations as Australia House was renamed “Bluey House” for a day in recognition of the show’s huge cultural impact, and the Australian High Commissioner presented Bluey with its inaugural ‘Special Recognition Award for Cultural Impact across the UK and the World’.

“I can’t believe I got to be involved in the best children’s show ever made. I treasure sitting with my daughters laughing at Bluey and I’ve still never got through Sleepytime without crying. It’s an absolute privilege to have been a part of the show and do it alongside my friend Rob Beckett and the other one from his podcast and that Last Leg show”. – Alex Brooker

Bluey Minisodes are written by the series’ creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Bluey airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.