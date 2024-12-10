ITV have recommissioned another ‘wine tour’ with Gary Barlow following his successful debut travel series Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa that aired recently on the channel…

The broadcaster has commissioned a further set of six episodes for the second series and filming is already underway, with the Take That star this time exploring Australia.

Viewers will get to follow Gary as he tours the country with Take That – who returned there as a band for the first time in 30 years – and when not performing alongside Mark Owen and Howard Donald in some of the most incredible venues, Gary will discover more about the local food and wine, and also reveal why he is now so personally connected to life Down Under.

Joined by a host of celebrity friends once more, Gary will take them to experience the main attractions across the North Territory, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia, and together they will meet with a host of chefs and wine producers across the regions to learn more about the process and pairing local wines with the exquisite and simple-but-tasty food on offer.

Gary Barlow:

“I just had the best time filming in South Africa and was blown away by the response and people enjoying it so much. So to get to do it all again – and this time in Australia – is just brilliant! We have already started filming and I can already tell this is going to be an epic series.”

Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: Australia is a Rock Oyster Media production for ITV and will be produced in association with Tourism Australia and sponsored by Hays Travel for Spring 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner for Entertainment and Daytime at ITV:

“The South Africa series was so warm and packed with fun. I am already looking forward to seeing more from Gary’s Australian adventures.”

Charlotte Davis, Creative Director at Rock Oyster Media “We are really thrilled to be working with Gary again on this new series. Gary brings such fun and warmth to everything he does, and I think viewers and fans of his will certainly enjoy everything we have planned for the Australian series… with some surprises along the way!’