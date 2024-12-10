Chris Hoy talks to Lorraine Kelly…

Today on ITV1 and STV Sir Chris Hoy appeared on Lorraine to talk about his new book, and his journey with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Joining Lorraine Kelly in the studio at Television Centre, Chris discussed his cancer treatment and revealed the beautiful way his wife and children marked his chemotherapy with a stunning family tree, adding a new blossom to the tree each time he completed a treatment.

Speaking about the visual and emotional piece of art, which helped his children understand the treatment process Chris;

“Every day during chemo they put a little blossom onto it… They had a really lovely time putting that on each day. In the difficult times during chemo you can see that the tree was slowly growing and that was really representative.”

“We’ve told them the basics of it. Before I went in to do chemotherapy, we explained what was happening. We weren’t sure how I was going to respond to chemo so it was important to let the kids know that actually I am going to be unwell but it’s because of the chemotherapy, it’s because of the treatment.”

Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player