A refreshing reimagining of the crime and courtroom genre to air on ITV in Saviour…

Saviour will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The drama introduces us to a well-brought up medical student, Ben, who goes to a fancy-dress party, dressed in a police uniform. Ben only has eyes for Xenia, and when he sees her being attacked by a man on his way home, he has no choice but to intervene, urged on by a bystander innocently assuming he was a real police officer.

He chases the man into a tunnel, we hear the faint hum of an on-coming train, as we realise Ben is the only one to emerge from the tunnel alive. He makes a desperate call, to his dad, Eddie whose uniform he ‘borrowed’ for the party. Eddie is a long serving and well-respected police officer, and he tells Ben exactly what to do next.

Screenwriter Imran Mahmood:

“I am thrilled to be bringing to screen my first scripted TV series for ITV and Parti Productions. I’ve always wanted to use my experience as a criminal barrister to explore the real criminal justice system at work – both its strengths and its failings and there is no better medium than the screen to explore it.”

Running parallel with Ben’s story, we’re introduced to Indy, a criminal barrister. Admired by all who work alongside her, Indy is going places as all her hard work, evening classes and dedication to her profession is beginning to pay off.

Married to supportive husband, Dev, a senior clinician who headed the ICU at their local hospital during the pandemic, and with 15-year-old daughter Nita doing well at school, Indy appears to have it all. When she meets a terrified Ben in a police cell, facing a charge of murder, she will have to navigate a world of police corruption, fervent press interest and a defendant who is keeping secrets from her.

She will fight tooth and nail for the truth, but Indy has secrets of her own. Deeply personal secrets that are finally coming to the surface and threatening to tear the case and her family apart. Throughout the drama we are left asking the question – how far are you prepared to go to protect the ones you love?