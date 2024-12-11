UKTV has appointed Emma Tibbetts as its new Director of Programming for Drama…

The change comes as the broadcaster finalises changes to the structure of its programming team in line with plans to integrate its linear and VOD divisions to deliver on its digital first and audience-led strategy.

Reporting to Chief Programming Officer Steve North, Emma will be responsible for developing and delivering the drama content strategy across UKTV’s channels and free streaming service U. Working closely with the commissioning, acquisitions, digital curation and wider programming teams, Emma will help identify content gaps and targets, with the aim of optimising the performance of UKTV’s linear channels across pay and free-to-air, and driving views to U.

Steve North:

“Emma’s immense industry knowledge, including her background in content, audience insight and VOD, make her the ideal candidate for this role. She has an infectious enthusiasm for television coupled with an innate understanding for how viewers watch and consume content in the digital space.”

Emma’s role sits alongside two further genre-based programme directors following last month’s appointments of former Gold and Yesterday Channel Director Gerald Casey as Director of Programming for Comedy and Entertainment, and former U&W Channel Director Adam Collings as Director of Programming for Factual and Factual Entertainment.

In addition to the Programme Director roles, UKTV has created three new Programming Lead roles, one for each genre. These roles report to the appropriate director of programming and are responsible for the release of content across the business. They play a pivotal role in driving genre performance across the network and in identifying content requirements for the relevant genre across VOD and linear.

Internal candidates Vicky Walker and Peter Preston have taken on the roles of Programming Lead for Drama and Programming Lead for Comedy and Entertainment respectively, while Alex Jefferson has joined from ITV as Programming Lead for Factual and Factual Entertainment. Alex brings with her a background in content and scheduling across both linear and VOD platforms that will help the business as it becomes increasing digitally orientated.

Emma Tibbetts rejoins UKTV at the end of December, having previously worked for the broadcaster from 2008 to 2017. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Emma has developed her experience across a number of roles within viewer insight, scheduling, VOD player and channel management; working at broadcasters such as ITV, Channel 4, UKTV, GMTV & Turner Broadcasting, as well as agencies such as Starcom and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Emma Tibbetts:

“I’m thrilled to join UKTV at such an exciting time following the rebrand and with a continuing slate of incredibly high-quality drama content in the pipeline. The recent successes the network has seen with the likes of The Marlow Murder Club and The Red King, form a strong foundation for audience appeal into the future.”

Emma joins at a pivotal time for UKTV as the broadcaster continues with its transformation to connect with a more digitally-led audience. Earlier this year UKTV launched its new Masterbrand U, with its streaming service transitioning from UKTV Play to U and its linear channels pre-fixed with U&, uniting the network and aiding viewer navigation.