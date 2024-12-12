The return of the programme is just one of a number of series for Olivia Attwood announced by ITV…

Following a successful first outing, which has amassed over 11 million streams on ITVX, reality format Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends will return for a second series on ITV2 and ITVX. In addition, Olivia is also back with new instalments of her documentary formats Getting Filthy Rich and The Price of Perfection.

Olivia Attwood:

“I feel so excited to continue working with ITV and am overwhelmed by the incredible responses to our shows. It’s such a privilege to be able to continue making documentaries, exploring insightful topics with amazing contributors. Becoming the host of my own show Bad Boyfriends this year was a dream project to work on and I am so grateful to be able to do it all again for Season 2. Together with the incredible behind the scenes teams we’ve got so much in store for 2025, I can’t wait for you all to see what’s coming.”

The first series of Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends saw eight unsuspecting lads travel to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about manhood and bromance. But Olivia soon crashed the party, giving the boys the shock of their lives announcing their wild partying days were on hold, ultimately revealing the true purpose of the show.

After completing a succession of mischievous challenges with unexpected revelations across the series, former badly-behaved boyfriend Bayley was crowned the winner. Viewers can expect new and outrageous twists and turns as television presenter and podcaster Olivia Attwood sets out to transform another batch of wayward boys in an explosive second series, airing on ITV2 and ITVX in 2025.

Along with Bad Boyfriends, the third series of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich returns to ITV2 and ITVX early next year.

In this new series we will see Olivia delve even deeper as she discovers just how diverse and inclusive the adult industry is, exploring even more surprising services – from Giantesses to ‘MILFS’ and ‘GILFS’ making erotic custom content. Olivia also immerses herself in the world of financial domination, adult cosplay, the boyfriend experience and meets the OnlyFans top one percent earning up to $150,000 a month.

Olivia is also set to return for a second series of The Price of Perfection after the first series became ITVX’s biggest factual entertainment launch ever.

Embedding herself with both patients and practitioners, Olivia investigates how far people will go to achieve the ‘perfect’ body as science and social media redefine beauty standards. Offering an immersive look at the industry, Olivia discovers the astonishing array of surgeries and treatments now available for people from weight loss to ‘eternal youth’ plus how opting for low-price procedures can lead to complications and consequences.

Kate Teckman, Head of Development & Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, ITV:

“Olivia’s projects and her undeniable charisma have really captivated our viewers and achieved enormous streaming figures on ITVX. Therefore, we’re thrilled to be working alongside her and the team at Optomen again on a number of shows in 2025 – a brand-new series of reality smash hit Bad Boyfriends plus extraordinary access to both the adult content world in Getting Filthy Rich and the beauty business in Price Of Perfection.”

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich and Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection are produced by All3Media’s Optomen for ITV.