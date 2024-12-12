Jason Merrells to guest star as Jack Rimmer in the new series of the school based saga…

Former Waterloo Road regular Jason Merrells will be returning to the revived drama for a guest appearance in its next series in February.

Merrells will reprise his role as Jack Rimmer, who became head of Waterloo Road in the drama’s first ever series. The news follows the announcement that Lindsey Coulson will be joining the Greater Manchester based series as the new headteacher, Dame Stella Drake, taking over the role from Steve Savage played by Jason Manford

Jack Rimmer, known for his charisma and hard-nosed approach to leading the school, was a stabilising force during some of Waterloo Road’s most difficult early years, though not without his own drama. Previously seen in series three, when he resigned to pursue a head teacher role in Dubai, Jack returns to the show as a counsellor. Now living back in Manchester, he is no longer working in education

Jason Merrells:

“I left the OG series of Waterloo Road in 2006 with very fond memories of building a character in such a great ensemble and with such an important story. When I saw the renewed interest from another generation – who weren’t born when we made the original – I was heartened and surprised.

“Jack Rimmer was probably my favourite long running character I’ve played on television, and going back for this new incarnation to tell this story of who Jack has become over the intervening years has been an absolute pleasure. It’s a different building, but the same ethos, drama, humour & integrity are still in place, it felt like coming home.”

February’s series on BBC One will see Dame Stella Drake seek Jack’s help as she struggles through her first few weeks as head of Waterloo Road. Viewers will have to wait for the new series to see just how difficult Stella’s journey at the school is, and whether Jack’s advice and expertise can help her.

Once at the top of the Ofsted ranks, Dame Stella found herself knocked off her pedestal thanks to her cutting words about parental incompetence going viral, but her uncompromising work ethic, strict moral compass and no-nonsense approach makes her the perfect candidate to reform the school. Stella joins the school as the students become increasingly unruly following the effects of last term and she soon feels out of date as she clashes with the school’s modern pastoral approach.

Her unfiltered honesty is both endearing and abrasive. She tells it as it is and while her intent is to inspire positive change, her methods can sometimes ruffle feathers. Stella might have the students best interests at heart but soon her personal life spills over into the professional and fans will be left wondering what skeletons she could be hiding?

Lindsey Coulson:

“I’m delighted to be joining Waterloo Road as the new headteacher, Dame Stella Drake. It’s a role I haven’t played before so I’m really enjoying peeling back the layers of who Stella is and seeing how the teachers and students react to her no-nonsense approach. Waterloo Road tackles social issues head on which is so important to see on television and this series will be no different.”

Returning faces have also included Chlo Charles played by Katie Griffiths, Janeece Bryant played by Chelsee Healey, Andrew Treneman played by Jamie Glover, Mika Grainger played by Lauren Drummond, Kim Campbell played by Angela Griffin and Donte Charles played by Adam Thomas, who remains in the show as a lead cast member.