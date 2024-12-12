This CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on Friday to celebrate the Strictly Come Dancing Grand Final…

The head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas, will children as she reads a fabulous CBeebies Bedtime Story. Filmed at Elstree Studios, the renowned home of the ballroom, Shirley story infuses the sparkle, glitz, and of Strictly into Bedtime Stories while encouraging young audiences to “keep dancing”.

Shiley Ballas:

“I hope to assist children watching at home in finding the special dance within themselves I am to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story! In I practiced reading ‘Big Dance’ a video call to my one-year-old grandson, Banksi, it was wonderful to witness his delighted reaction.”Next week,Beebies plans to unveil a dazzling line-up of stars who will unite families in enjoying stories Christmas and the New Year.

Shirley reads “Big Dance” by Aoife Greenham, a narrative celebrating the freedom to be oneself and the joy of participation. The tale followsippa, who observes her friends expressing themselves through unique dance moves and wonders if she will ever discover the dance within herself. With gentle encouragement from her peers, Pippa learns that it is taking the first step.

Shirley Ballas’ CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday 13 December at 6.50pm

The Strictly Come Dancing grand final airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14 December from 6pm