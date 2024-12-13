SkyShowtime reveals exclusive first look and premiere date for new original series on legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel…

This week SkyShowtime unveiled a first look clip from new SkyShowtime Original documentary series Schmeichel, teasing a look into the life of Peter Schmeichel, one of the world’s greatest legends in football history – and one of the most iconic goalkeepers of all time.

Kai Finke, Chief Content Officer from SkyShowtime:

“We are incredibly proud to have SkyShowtime Original Schmeichel coming to our service. With this great documentary we are complementing our amazing line-up of original programming, blockbuster films and exclusives series. Peter Schmeichel is indisputably one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and I think anyone that watches this highly entertaining documentary and has a passion for sports, will be inspired by his story.”

The two-part documentary delves into Schmeichel’s astonishing 22-year football career and life beyond the sport. Featuring unprecedented access to the international sporting hero, with a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage, interviews with Peter Schmeichel, his family and key figures such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona and Gary Neville who have been a part of his journey both on and off the pitch.

Schmeichel played a key role in the Danish national team’s sensational victory at the 1992 UEFA European Championship and was an indispensable part of Manchester United’s most successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson. Schmeichel is not just a story of a sport icon and his success; it’s also a touching family story of triumphs, setbacks, and personal redemption.

Peter Schmeichel:

“As a goalkeeper I never looked back, my life was always about the next game, the next challenge, always moving forward. These days that sense of feeling has faded. It’s been an extraordinary life and to look back with my family, to reflect on what I achieved and hear from those who achieved it with me, is a privilege. My life has been about more than just football and this film is a testament to that. My family, all that I achieved, who I was and who I am.”

The SkyShowtime Original two-part documentary series Schmeichel, will premiere on February 9, 2025

www.skyshowtime.com