Professional dancer and Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse joined Alison and Dermot live on ITV1 and STV in her first live television interview since making it to the semi-final of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Chatting on the This Morning sofa about her jungle experience and her fellow campmates, Oti said, “I just loved it…We were in a space where we were able to just talk about things that we were going through, or our childhood… I think we all first learned that the more we talk about things; the more we get over them and they don’t hold us back anymore. They don’t hold power over us anymore.”

Describing her close relationship with one campmate in particular, television and radio presenter, Melvin Odoom as well as discussing how many campmates turned to her for emotional support,

“It wasn’t something I went in [to the jungle] thinking it would happen but when your friend doesn’t look like themselves anymore and they have tears in their eyes, you can either ignore them or just be like, ‘Let’s just go away,’ and we have that conversation or, ‘If you need me to stay here, that’s what I’ll do.'”

“I was extra protective over Melvin, because I know him, and I know how sensitive he is. He’s really strong but when you get him down – it takes a lot to get him down…I just wanted to be there for him every step of the way, because he was there for me.”

Oti explained why the ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ was the worst trial she did while in the jungle, “You are buried alive and then they have everything that they are chucking in…Usually, we all learn to close our eyes and it doesn’t exist but you have to look at the star and then the ants and the scorpions and the crickets, they all want to come inside your mouth.”

Showing Alison and Dermot how many bug bites she still has, Oti laughed at how the rangers in camp weren’t worried, “They’re Australian, they were like, ‘You’ll deal with it, It’s fine, it’s normal.”

In an emotional moment watching back the day that her husband Marius visited her in the jungle, Oti said: “My heart just exploded.” as she went on to describe how it felt to be reunited with her baby daughter, “She hugged me and she didn’t let me go, I haven’t let her go… It was amazing.”

Explaining how the whole experience has changed her, Oti said:

“Being in there, it made it okay to be who I am and not feel insecure…As long as I have the people around me that I love and trust, it doesn’t matter.”

