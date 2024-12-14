Historical drama Mrs President will run at Charing Cross Theatre early next year…

Bronagh Lagan directs Miriam Grace Edwards and Sam Jenkins-Shaw in the production which runs from 31 January 2025 until 16 March 2025.

Writer John Ransom Phillips:

“I am thrilled for London audiences to experience Mary Lincoln’s powerful and poignant story. Her journey through unimaginable loss, resilience, and self-discovery is both timeless and profoundly human. This is an opportunity to see her not as history has often misjudged her, but as a multifaceted, courageous woman who fought to reclaim her identity in the face of overwhelming tragedy.”

In Mrs President, Mary Lincoln is a woman at war—with her grief, her detractors, and herself. Vilified by an envious elite and accused of treason, she strives to rebuild her public image to win the hearts of the American people. She turns to the world’s first celebrity photographer, Matthew Brady, who helped her husband, Abraham Lincoln, win the presidency. But their partnership unravels into a tense battle for creative control. As Mary fights to tell her story, the play delves into themes of power, identity, female agency, and the cost of representation.

Miriam Grace Edwards:

“What I love about the play is that it gives Mary Todd Lincoln a voice. Like so many women throughout history she was silenced, her legacy is one of shame, insanity, hysteria and mental illness. The play allows her to tell her side of the story, inviting the audience to consider her grief, the love that she had for her family – we see a human being who’s life has been torn apart rather than simply ‘an insane woman thrown into an asylum’. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to play her.”

With a richly textured script by acclaimed artist, playwright, and historian John Ransom Phillips, Mrs. President invites audiences into a gripping examination of history’s biases and the human need to define ourselves. Described as “evocative” and “unmissable,” this brand new London production brings to life an intimate and politically charged portrait of America’s most misunderstood First Lady.

The production features set and costume designs by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by Sonum Batra, video design by Matt Powell and production management by Dan Weager. General management is by Katy Lipson and Kristie Winsen for ARIA Entertainment. Mrs President is produced by the Art Pond Foundation.

Director Bronagh Lagan:

“I am delighted to be directing the London premier of Mrs. President. The story feels especially important given today’s polarised political climate. Mary Lincoln’s journey—navigating intense public scrutiny while balancing her roles as wife, mother, and political figure—resonates powerfully. Her strength and vulnerability challenge us to rethink how society and media portray women, highlighting the human cost of leadership and the resilience required to endure it.”

Mrs President, Charing Cross Theatre, Friday 31 January 2025 – Sunday 16 March 2025