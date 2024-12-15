Ofcom have once again had a year full of viewers complaining about television programmes…

With Christmas almost upon us, bringing with it a wealth of special television episodes, new research has revealed the most complained about TV moments of 2024 so far, with Good Morning Britain and their 5th of August episode coming out on top.

The top ten most complained-about TV moments of 2024 so far

Rank Programme Channel Transmission Date Total 1 Good Morning Britain ITV1 / STV 05/08/2024 16,783 2 Love Island ITV2 24/07/2024 1,831 3 Good Morning Britain ITV1 / STV 30/05/2024 1,765 4 Emmerdale ITV1 / STV 27/05/2024 826 5 Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate ITV1 / STV 04/06/2024 686 6 This Morning ITV1 / STV 28/05/2024 637 7 People’s Forum: The Prime Minister GB News 12/02/2024 535 8 Farage GB News 28/02/2024 472 9 Good Morning Britain ITV1 / STV 18/06/2024 471 10 Talk Today with Jeremy Kyle and Rosie Wright TalkTV 14/02/2024 392

It found that Good Morning Britain’s 5th of August show, received 16,783 complaints, the most of any show by far. This episode saw complaints for two interviews, which were the interview of Independent MP Zarah Sultana and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Second place on the list goes to the 24th of July episode of Love Island, which received 1,831 complaints. This episode saw an argument break out during a challenge in which the contestants had to guess the result of a viewer vote asking which couple were only staying together to win.

Third place on the list is another entry from Good Morning Britain, their 30th of May show. This episode received 1,765 complaints for its debate between Mike Parry and Kay Taiwo about the situation regarding the XL Bully dog ban.

In fourth place is the 27th of May episode of Emmerdale, which received 826 complaints. The complaints came in response to a storyline the soap featured, which included the poisoning of a dog. Rounding out the top five is June’s election debate on ITV with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, and this received a total of 686 complaints.

