There is a festive bumper of Christmas films alongside brand-new releases on Rakuten TV this festive time…

Rakuten TV, the streaming platform, is offering viewers back-to-back festive flicks this Christmas to get everyone in the mood for seasonal jollys. The platform which enables viewers to rent, purchase or to watch films and entertainment content for free without a subscription is also offering the latest hit movies straight from the cinema, including Venom: The Last Dance, Smile II, The Wild Robot and Juror #2 to rent or purchase from this month.

There are hundreds more festive title to choose from, including Christmas with the Cranks, A Sudden Case of Christmas, The Muppets Christmas Carol, The Holiday, The Nighttime before Christmas and Die Hard.

Free Christmas movies include Polar Squad, The Flight before Christmas, My Christmas Wish Almost Christmas, The Snow Queen, Pups Alone and The Happy Elf to name just a few.

Eddie Brock and Venom are back in the third film in the Venom franchise, as their pair must make a devastating decision as they’re pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom’s home world. Venom: The Last Dance is available to rent and purchase now.

One of the year’s most anticipated sequels, Smile II, is now available to rent and purchase. The sinister smile is back and stalking new victims, in the next instalment of the supernatural horror film, as global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

Hit family film The Wild Robot has been enchanting audiences with its beautiful animation, imaginative story and heart. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot that has been shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, where it must learn to adapt to its new surroundings.

Other festive highlights include free to view Rakuten TV’s 100% Christmas pop up channel, featuring back-to-back festive content 24/7. Featuring a mixture of live action romance, comedy and animated films, there is something for everyone.

Fans of Mr Bean will rejoice and revel in the Mr Bean Live action channel, showing back-to-back Mr Bean in all his comedy capers. As the end of the year approaches, the BEST OF 2024 promotion is offering up to 50% off the purchase of recent releases including The Fall Guy, Dune Part 2, Wonka, Bob Marley: One Love, Bad Boys for Life, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Migration, Kung Fu Panda 4, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“Discover streaming freedom with Rakuten TV. Watch Rakuten TV on your smart TV, at www.rakuten.tv or simply download the app on your smartphone or tablet. Combining on-demand and FREE entertainment, Rakuten TV offers the best in entertainment without a subscription.” – Rakuten spokesperson