The eight part production arrives on Sky early in 2025…

The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Cast for the forthcoming episodes include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly and Shalini Peiris.

“The first instalment, which premiered July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any program that year including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second instalment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.” – Sky

The eight-episode third series of The White Lotus debuts Monday, 17 February on Sky and streaming service NOW. The show is created, written, and directed by Mike White.