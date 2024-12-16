A kaleidoscopic rom-com…

Paramount+ today released the official full trailer for the upcoming original series The Road Trip from the makers of The Flat Share and based on the best-selling book by Beth O’Leary, available from Boxing Day in the UK, Canada and Australia.

Filled with wish fulfilment, stunning landscapes, and all the romantic yearning of One Day combined with the fun of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, this forthcoming drama is a beguiling, modern story about love in your late twenties. A kaleidoscopic rom-com, it explores love in all its guises through a trio of unforgettable relationships: a class-divided romance, a codependent bromance, and a knotty but affectionate sisterly bond.

Addie (Emma Appleton) and her sister Deb (Isabella Laughland) are on a road trip to a friend’s wedding in Spain when they are forced to offer a ride to Addie’s ex Dylan (Laurie Davidson), his irrepressible best friend Marcus (David Jonsson), and complete stranger Rodney (Angus Imrie). With nowhere to hide but a creaky campervan, the group must confront their buried history as secrets and revelations cause many a bump in the road.

Intercutting between the past and present, as the gang embark on their road trip across Spain to the wedding we flash back to Addie and Dylan’s intoxicating love affair two years earlier, which started as a heady holiday romance. Peppered with spiky conflict, alongside surreal escapades, the journey to the wedding proves to be an unforgettable ride. Everyone in the van has one question on their lips – what exactly was the real reason behind Addie and Dylan’s breakup? Who was to blame? And will their journey back to where they first fell in love bring a happy-ever-after?

“The Road Trip is a witty, contemporary, emotionally complex romantic comedy about giving love another shot. Can someone be the right person, just at the wrong time? And is there ever a future in returning to a past love?” – Paramount+

The series has been written and created for television by Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wnek and is the second Beth O’Leary adaptation by Paramount+ and 42, following the global success of O’Leary’s debut bestseller The Flatshare, which premiered on Paramount+ in 2022.

THE ROAD TRIP launches all episodes exclusively on Paramount+ on December 26th 2024