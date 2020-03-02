Alison Hammond on her search for love

Last night This Morning’s Alison Hammond began her dating journey on Celebs Go Dating and she joined hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on today’s sofa to give them the lowdown.

On what she’s looking for, Alison revealed: “Just someone who would love me really and me love them. Just someone to share my life with. It makes me emosh!”

“I don’t have the time to look, I don’t even think about that. And if I did look, I always flirt with people and they think I’m joking… I can never get past that… It’s really hard.”

Holly asked if she used her sense of humour as a self-protection mechanism. To which Alison replied: “What’s hard about it is that it’s kind of my job to build a rapport with people dead quick and so I find dating quite easy, to be honest with you. But at what point do you go, “Do you know what, I’ve got a connection here.’ I can never tell, I’m rubbish… I can’t do it.”

Holly said: “You deserve to meet a really lovely, kind man, you really do.”

Asked what her type is, Alison commented: “Someone who makes my heart sing, someone who makes me laugh. I know exactly when I like someone because I get really excitable… He’s buzzy, he’s amazing, he’s got a job, that would be nice! I’m not bothered what job he’s got as long as he’s driven with it… He can tell me about myself like, ‘Shut up now Alison, you’re embarrassing yourself!’”

“I don’t want someone too controlling… I want someone who just gets my lifestyle. If I don’t call you or text you it’s because I’m busy. Not because I’m with someone else. [I want] someone who is secure in themselves so they can see me flirting with The Rock and they’re okay about it. I know my list!”

To which Holly exclaimed: “You are an absolute prize for someone out there!”

Holly then revealed that she filmed with Alison as part of Celebs Go Dating and they discussed how Alison was worried about kissing on camera.

“You’ve got to remember, I’ve got a 15-year-old son who is in school. I don’t want him to get teased. I can’t snog on camera… So a couple of times they would go in for the kiss and I would give them the neck and then it was all awkward, it was just embarrassing.

“I couldn’t do a full on snog on TV. I’m not saying I didn’t do a snog…”

Alison then spoke of how for the final episode of Celebs Go Dating they travelled to the Dominican Republic where she fell in love with TOWIE’s James Locke. She revealed: “He actually said, ‘Alison, you’re my perfect girlfriend personality-wise.’ I was absolutely devastated. So I went to the gym and worked out!”

This Morning, weekdays from 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.