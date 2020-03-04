Neck Deep announce their biggest UK headline tour

Gigs include Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and London’s Alexandra Palace

Neck Deep have announced their biggest UK headline tour to date, for September 2020.

“We are incredibly excited (and nervous) to be playing such big and prestigious venues! When we started this band, we never even dreamed of playing at places like Alexandra Palace and O2 Victoria Warehouse, so to headline them feels surreal.” – bassist Seb Barlow

The band who last Friday announced their fourth album, ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’, have announced a six-date run that boasts two nights in Manchester and Glasgow, at the o2 Victoria Warehouse and Barrowland Ballroom respectively, a show in their native Wales at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena, before culminating at London’s Alexandra Palace.

All Distortions Are Intentional is conceptually rich, with themes of disconnection, existential confusion, and the search for meaning. The album tells the story of a loner named Jett, who lives in a place dubbed Sonderland, a combination of “Wonderland” and the somewhat obscure word “sonder”: the realisation that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own, with their own ambitions and worries.

“It’s that strange existential realisation that you are not the entire world, everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.” – singer Ben Barlow speaking of the album



As for the gigs early ticket access is available to all fans who purchase, or have already purchased, Neck Deep’s new album from the official Neck Deep store before 11.59pm GMT on Sunday 15th March. Early access code and instructions will be emailed before 6pm GMT on Tuesday 17th March.

Tickets on general sale Friday 20th March at 10am at Live Nation.