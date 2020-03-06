Lady Gaga to perform six city tour

The Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga will hit the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances.

The highly-anticipated shows will kick off July 24th in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London, July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; in Boston August 5th at Fenway Park; in Toronto August 9th at The Rogers Centre, in Chicago August 14th at Wrigley Field; in E. Rutherford at MetLife Stadium; The tour is presented by Live Nation.

General Tickets for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, 13th March in Paris, London, and Toronto and Monday, 16th March in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford (NY).

Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

In London, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 13th March at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk. Fans can get priority access to tickets by pre-ordering Lady Gaga’s upcoming album from the Official Lady Gaga Store by 5pm GMT on March 9th. Fans who have already ordered from the official store will be automatically eligible for the pre-order offer. This presale will go live on 10th March at 9am GMT and pre-sale codes will be emailed prior to the pre-sale start. Limit 2 tickets per purchaser.

Each Ticket Purchase to The Chromatica Ball in the U.K. will include a donation to Born This Way Foundation. Founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta in 2012, Born This Way Foundation is committed to supporting the wellness of young people and working with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work with young people to build communities that provide approachable resources, foster genuine connections and drive action.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of “Stupid Love,” the first single off her highly anticipated sixth studio album, which skyrocketed to number 1 and garnered rave reviews. Listen here and watch the video here.

Tour Dates

July 24 Paris, France Stade de France

July 30 London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug. 09 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug. 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

For complete tour and ticketing information visit:www.livenation.com and www.ladygaga.com