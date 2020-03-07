X Games Norway 2020 streams on ESPN Player

British star and Olympic Bronze Medalist Isabel Atkin to compete.

ESPN Player will stream live and on demand coverage of X Games Norway 2020 across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as the world’s premier action sports competition returns to Hafjell in Norway this weekend.

“Fans can watch all the X Games Norway 2020 action live and on demand on ESPN Player. Subscribers can tune into the two days of competition through Player’s website and app, stream the action to the big screen via Chromecast and Apple TV (Airplay), and use the Android TV app. All new subscribers receive a seven-day free trial upon signing up.” – ESPN

The event features top athletes competing in six different disciplines over four days with skier Isabel Atkin and snowboarder Katie Ormerod both set to represent the UK.

Atkin is Britain’s only ever Olympic skiing medallist after she won bronze in the Slope-style at Pyeonchang 2018, and she also has a silver in the same event at X Games Aspen 2018.

Katie Ormerod, from Yorkshire, is back in form after breaking her heel in the build up to the 2018 Winter Olympics, and will be looking to add to the Slopestyle bronze she won at X Games Aspen in 2017.

All the action will be available on ESPN Player beginning on Saturday 7 March at 3.30pm GMT with the Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final. Events will also be available on demand, allowing fans to watch the action at a time that suits them.

“In addition to X Games action, ESPN player subscribers can enjoy the ESPN Films catalogue of sports documentaries, including many from the critically acclaimed 30 For 30 series. Currently available on ESPN Player is The Regiment of Henrik Harlaut – a two-year film project from professional freestyle skier Henrik Harlaut. The 11-time medallist has the most X Games Ski Big Air gold in history and will be looking to add to his impressive haul at X Games Norway.” – ESPN

Visit ESPNPlayer.com for more information.