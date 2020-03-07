Pet Anxiety Month supported by Megan McKenna

Songstress and TV personality, Megan McKenna is supporting Ceva Animal Health throughout March for Pet Anxiety Month, in a bid to help raise awareness and educate owners struggling with their pet’s mental health.

“Whenever I go away I always make sure Daisy is left with someone I trust, like my Mum or my nan, but even though she’s familiar with that person and the environment, she still can play up because she misses me. Daisy’s anxiety symptoms include chewing Megan’s slippers when she’s away, despite being well-trained, and over-grooming by licking her paws an obsessive amount which can make them sore.” – Megan McKenna

Ceva Animal Health are the pioneers behind animal health products, Adaptil and Feliway.

Juggling her life between the UK and frequent work trips abroad, the singer has opened up about her concerns over her beloved eleven-year-old poodle, Daisy, who reportedly suffers from anxiety whenever Megan is away from home.

Pet Anxiety Month was launched last year by Ceva Animal Health and reality star, Chris Hughes after research revealed that over 80% of British pets suffer with anxiety and 48% of pet owners believe ‘naughty’ behaviour is in reaction to a fear.

The most common reasons cited for pet anxiety, amongst cats and dogs, were fireworks, the sound of the vacuum cleaner, and being left alone. New stats show that 33% of dog owners believe their pet suffers from anxiety as well as 27% of cat owners, however, almost half of the owners don’t know where to turn, resorting to Google to find answers for their pet’s behaviour.

“It would be easy to blame Daisy’s behaviour on her just being naughty, without knowing the key signs of pet anxiety. When really these symptoms are actually signs of our pets trying to communicate in the only way they can, and ask for our help. Pet Anxiety Month is a campaign that really means a lot to me. Any pet owner knows that working away a lot can often have a negative impact on our pets – which is why we must look for ways to help them.” – Megan McKenna

To show support for the nationwide campaign, Megan launched the Pet Anxiety tour in the 200-acre grounds of Battersea Park in London on the 6th March – which will offer pet owners a personal 121 with an animal behaviour expert as well as doggy massage sessions.

Megan, 27, has just returned from working on her music in the US. Speaking about her involvement with Pet Anxiety Month, Megan said “I’ve always been passionate about animals and anyone who knows me, knows that Daisy is my world, she’s like a child to me.

Ceva Animal Health is confident that Megan and Daisy’s involvement will raise awareness of pet anxiety and become the talking point it deserves to be.

“Vets have reported a 50% rise in cases of fears and phobias in domestic pets and having been a vet for over 10 years, I know all too well how certain behaviours can be interpreted as animals being naughty and therefore overlooked and not addressed by owners. Our pets use their behaviour to let us know when they feel anxious or stressed, and we hope this year’s Pet Anxiety Month will raise even more awareness and encourage owners to think about their pet’s emotional and mental health.” – Charlotte Carr, Clinical Animal Behaviourist

This year’s Pet Anxiety bus has been touring major London parks offering free 121s and advice to both dog and cat owners, and there is still a chance to catch the bus tomorrow:

Sunday 8th March: Victoria Park, Central Drive, next to Hub Café – 10am to 3pm

“We’d like to invite all cat and dog owners along to any of our three free clinics in London this month to help support a worthy cause and make a step to improving the mental health for all pets in the UK.” – Charlotte Carr, Clinical Animal Behaviourist

For more information on Pet Anxiety Month and the #petanxietymonth campaign, visit: www.petanxiety.co.uk

“In the UK we are extremely lucky to have a strong network of accredited animal behaviourists to ask for help. Your local vet’s practice is a good place to start as they need to rule out any medical reasons for the signs, from there they can refer you to an in-house or local behaviourist for help.” Charlotte Carr, Clinical Animal Behaviourist