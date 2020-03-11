Two people featured on Deliveroo bags have been found as part of the National Ride to Find campaign

London based Deliveroo riders joined forces with the charity Missing People earlier this month and its proved already to be successful.

“Last year five people featured in the Ride to Find campaign were found. Finding two more individuals so early on during this year’s campaign is a great success and we’re so grateful to the riders for taking part. This campaign is such a brilliant way of raising awareness in local communities, both of the issues involved in missing, and the 186,000 people who go missing every year in the UK. That is one person every 90 seconds.” – Jo Youle, CEO at Missing People

The scheme launched on Wednesday 4th March and today it was confirmed that two of those featured on the riders’ backpacks were found two days later, in separate instances.

The individuals, both male and reported missing from London, have been found safe and well. When a missing person is found, they have the right to be forgotten and have the space to reconnect with family and friends.

Deliveroo is working with over 500 riders nationwide during the lead up to Mother’s Day in partnership with Missing People, to continue helping find those missing.

Starting the search on Friday 28th February in Manchester, Deliveroo is visiting each designated city (Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, London and Manchester) to meet riders and supply them with material that will enable them to raise awareness; by featuring the faces of missing people on their backpacks.

To further increase the impact of the search, every single rider in Deliveroo’s 30,000+ fleet has been encouraged by the company to sign up to receive Missing People’s Child Rescue Alerts, which notify people when a child goes missing in their area and is believed to be at risk of coming to harm, making this the charity’s largest direct marketing campaign to help find missing children to date.

Missing People provides free and confidential support by phone, text or email 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anyone affected by a disappearance. As a charity, Missing People is reliant on donations to provide this support. To help raise donations, Deliveroo has specially designed a Missing People donation restaurant within its app, named ‘Ride to Find’ where customers can choose to donate from £3.50 to £1,000.

If anyone has any information on any of the appeals featured in the Ride to Find campaign, they should contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

“This is our second campaign with Missing People. It’s great to hear people have been found, which shows that the partnership is an extremely important one. Deliveroo riders feel very passionate about this search and continue to sign up and offer their bags as moving billboards. I hope that as this campaign develops, we can help find more people and reunite them with their loved ones.” – Will Shu, CEO and Deliveroo’s first-ever rider

To donate to Missing People find out more here.