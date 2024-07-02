EastEnders is set to air new storyline that will involve Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) having her drink spiked.

The BBC One soap has worked with leading charities Stamp Out Spiking and WithYou to ensure the storyline is portrayed accurately and sensitively.

The incident will take place this summer when Anna goes on a night out to Peggy’s.

Initially, her friends think her behaviour is due to alcohol, but they become worried when they realise that her actions don’t match the amount of alcohol she has consumed.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said of the storyline:

“With incidents of spiking rising at alarming rates across the UK in recent years, we chose to explore this issue with Anna Knight who represents the demographic most affected by spiking. It was imperative for us to work alongside organisations to accurately present, and sensitively portray this storyline, and Molly’s [Rainford] performance has thoughtfully demonstrated the dangerous realities of spiking as we look to raise awareness of the warning signs and symptoms to look out for after an individual has been spiked.”

A special five-part mini-series will be available to viewers through a QR code featured in the main episode. Spiked will offer a unique insight as viewers see the incident from Anna’s own perspective, and from the perspective of her friends.

Fiona Campbell, BBC Controller Youth Audience said:

“For the first time, EastEnders will incorporate a QR code within the main show, taking viewers to the spin off which will be available across multiple digital platforms reaching wider audiences, and those most affected by spiking. EastEnders is one of the BBC’s highest performing shows for young audiences and driving its awareness on short form video platforms where these audiences find much of their daily content diet is a priority for us.”

Dawn Dines, CEO and Founder at Stamp Out Spiking said:

“EastEnders is a wonderful vehicle to drive the safeguarding message and with its huge popularity amongst a wide range of the public, it will help inspire conversations to help protect men and women being targeted. Education is key to preventing these incidents. Stamp Out Spiking are delighted to have taken part in bringing the essential storyline to the screen.”

The episode will air on Tuesday, July 16th, and the five-part mini-series will be available on the official EastEnders TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook channels through a QR code featured in the episode.

Spiked is a BBC production, commissioned by Digital Commissioning Executive for BBC Drama & BBC Film, Milly Chu, and BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Danielle Scott-Haughton.

Abie Wilson, Lead Clinical Pharmacist at WithYou said:

“We’d like to thank EastEnders for giving us the opportunity to work together on such an important storyline. After Anna’s drink is spiked, she is helped to safety by her friends, and so we always advise being with people you trust and who will look out for you when partying. For anyone affected by this storyline, or who’s experiencing challenges with drugs, alcohol, or mental health, we encourage you to access support.”

EastEnders Monday-Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer