Lewis Goodall leaves Newsnight to join Global

Newsnight reporter hired to ‘supercharge’ video and social output at Global.

Global has announced it has signed Lewis Goodall as a third host of a major new podcast that will launch later in the year, joining his former BBC colleagues Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis.

In addition to the podcast, Goodall has been appointed Analysis and Investigations Editor at Global. The remit will see him tasked with ‘supercharging’ Global’s video journalism as well as creating and reporting on stories for the podcast, Global Player and across social channels for radio station LBC.

“The chance to join Emily and Jon in their bid to create the world’s best and most innovative daily news podcast was exciting enough, but the opportunity to help lead and supercharge Global’s commitment to quality video journalism and reporting – my great passion – in this next major stage in their expansion, took things to another level still. I can’t wait to get started.” – Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall has resided at BBC Two’s Newsnight programme for the past three years as Policy Editor. He previously served as a political correspondent with Sky News. Goodall is the latest in a number of former BBC presenters and reports who have ditched the corporation to joins Global, the home of stations such as LBC, Heart and Capital.

In recent years, Global has been increasing its output on its Global Player, which hosts all its radio stations, podcasts and video content. LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr is one of its key live streams on the player, along with the broadcast of Capital’s Summertime Ball, which was held earlier this month.