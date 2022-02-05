Lifestyle

Mary Bedford shows off pink lingerie set

February 5, 2022
Liz Charlton
Boux Avenue, a UK lingerie brand, has continued its partnership with former Islander Mary Bedford.

Mary Bedford’s latest Instagram post is sure to set some pulses racing with the ultimate date night look, wearing a pink lingerie set from Boux Avenue’s Valentine’s collection, You Do You.

Mary can be seen wearing the Kassia basque longline bra in Candy Pink at £40.00. Flirty, feminine and incredibly Parisienne, the Kassia basque is Boux’s first super longline and bustier-style bra with removable suspenders. Kassia’s versatility and multi-wear features make it absolutely perfect for Valentines Day this year and any other day after that!

“Getting myself Valentine’s ready with this gorgeous set from @bouxavenue plus they currently have an offer on where you get the bottoms free with every bra you buy!! #myboux #bouxavenue #YouDoYOU ad” – Mary Bedford

Complete the look like Mary with the matching Kassia thong that is currently free when you purchase the matching Basque.

