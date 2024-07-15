Ian gets ready to depart for his supposed leadership course, while Peter looks at him disapprovingly. Cindy becomes suspicious when she sees what’s in his suitcase. She confronts Kathy, believing that she is covering for her son.

Following Kathy’s advice, Cindy heads to Beale’s Eels to ask Ian if he’s having an affair but he reassures her he’s not.

Later. Cindy makes another discovery that makes her think otherwise and she forces George to drive her to a mysterious address.

Meanwhile, having learnt where Cindy has disappeared to, Peter borrows Martin’s van to follow, but when he won’t tell Bobby what’s going on, Bobby secretly slips in the back of the van to find out for himself.

Elsewhere, Lauren is nervous before her job interview, and matters are made worse when the bailiffs arrive demanding payment for an old credit debt.

Lauren is surprised to find Louie playing football with Junior, Alfie and Tommy in the Square, but things get heated when Junior questions Louie’s academia.

Also, Felix invites Gina, Anna and Freddie for a night out at the club.

Dee-Dee and Nina are shocked when the nurse confirms that Roy’s visitor was a young girl with blonde hair.

Dee-Dee tells Bethany and Joel that the police are checking the CCTV to see if it was Lauren.

Roy is delighted to think that Lauren appears to be alive, but Nina is furious that she left it this long to return and clear his name and now has disappeared again.

Meanwhile, Bethany tells Sarah about the sighting of Lauren and how the coat she was wearing matches the coat of the person who’s been using her credit card.

Elsewhere, at the precinct, Carla comes across the group of yobs who were hassling Roy and strides over to give them a piece of her mind. As Carla climbs into her car, one of the yobs cycles towards her and she opens her door, knocking him off his bike sending him sprawling.

Also, Kit pumps Kirk for information about Craig; Leanne puts pressure on Amy to join the Institute.

The rift between Sam and Cain grows further, resulting in Sam punching Cain to the floor.

Meanwhile, Will almost catches Rose updating Ruby. She covers and Will is stunned when Rose moves in for a kiss. Although he quickly pulls away, Rose is left unsure if he will tell Kim.

Elsewhere, Jai is blindsided by Laurel; Rhona reveals her new tattoo to Marlon.

