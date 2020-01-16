Pick of the Plots: Thursday 16th January

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Phil is pleased when Dennis continues to ignore Sharon but his good mood doesn’t last for long when he spots the police at the Taylor’s, and it’s not long before they’re paying him a visit as well.

Meanwhile, Martin and Sonia enjoy keeping their relationship a secret but Sonia’s good mood is short lived when George continues to pile the pressure on her. Sonia does the unthinkable to get George off her back.

Elsewhere, Honey gets a wakeup call when her actions impact Janet; Bailey unknowingly inspires Mitch when his gin brewing operation hits a stumbling block; Linda continues to struggle in her abstention from alcohol; and Rainie takes Callum’s love life into her own hands.

EastEnders, Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jai stashes some cocaine in his desk drawer. Will he succumb?

Meanwhile, Rhona is furious to realise Leo’s passport isn’t where she left it. Marlon is gobsmacked when Rhona confronts him over its disappearance. He guesses she needs it as she’s still thinking of taking Leo away, which riles him.

Elsewhere, could Wendy be finally coming round to understanding what happened to Victoria? Jamie confronts the truth.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

James returns from his skiing trip. Liam asks him to be his plus 1 to Courtney and Jesse’s wedding and reveals that Breda was the one who killed Harry. James realises that he had no justification for shooting Mercedes after all and is struggling to deal with the guilt.

Meanwhile, Sid is planning to take Juliet to a hotel tonight, but Juliet tells Brooke that she’s nervous about spending the night with him. Jordan gives Sid the money for his romantic trip but wants to find out more about Sid’s new life in Hollyoaks and asks to meet Leela.

Elsewhere, Jesse and Courtney are working their way through their wedding to-do list.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Leon recommends that Jimmi start charging for his consultations with phone cards, or it’ll all look a bit dodgy. Emma visits and tells Jimmi that Carl Fincham is a dead end. When she finds out Jimmi is seeing ‘patients’ she warns him off. Failing to heed Emma’s warning, Jimmi sees Rick who explains that he’s stopped taking his medication for schizophrenia, and is worried that he’ll start having side effects that he has heard about… Meanwhile, Zara tells Daniel about a recycling project that Joe is involved with. She’s unimpressed to find out that he already knew and has got everybody else involved.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.