Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 30th November

A desperate Stephen calls Six Fellas, the fast-food company, and begs for his job back. Making out to Gail that the call is about a business meeting, he hurries off, unaware he has dropped his phone. In Bolton, the boss begrudgingly gives Stephen his job back but he’s accosted by teenagers who steal his delivery box, work phone and demand money.

As Stephen spots Elaine approaching, he attempts to race away on his moped but in his haste loses control and goes sprawling across the road.

Meanwhile, Todd tries to explain how he was simply making sure that Laurence got home safely, but Sean’s disbelieving. Laurence approaches Sean in the hope they can talk things through, but when Sean accuses him of copping off with Todd, Laurence is stunned.

When Sean then finds out from Daisy that Todd is telling the truth, Sean’s gutted to think he has blown it with Laurence.

Elsewhere, Maria meets with Munir and Daryan to discuss the refugee centre but they’re horrified when Griff and his entourage approach. As Griff confronts Maria, they show her the online petition that Max has set up. Maria’s shocked to see so many signatures.

Also, Summer and Aaron exchange guilty looks as Mike and Esther tell Summer they’ve redecorated the spare room for her. Will Summer come clean about her pregnancy? Steve finds a scratchcard in Tim’s old jacket and discovers he has won £250. Tim is livid, pointing out that it’s his.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Matty lays out his case to Cain but is instantly dismissed. As Cain leaves, he’s relieved to have put Matty’s suspicions to bed. Unbeknown to him, Matty doesn’t believe a word that Cain has said.

Meanwhile, everyone says their emotional goodbyes to Vanessa as she puts the last of her things in the taxi.

Elsewhere, Bob urges Bernice to make an appointment with the doctor. Bernice storms out angry when Liam reveals that she doesn’t have dementia, but is most likely going through the menopause.

Also, Bear offers David some advice; Kim offers Gabby an opportunity to work at Home Farm.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now