Ukraine humanitarian appeal reaches £200 million

The Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has reached £200 million in the two weeks since it was launched.

The figure comes as the devastating conflict continues to force people to flee their homes and cross the border into neighbouring countries.

Sue Inglish, DEC Chair of Trustees:

“The response to this appeal has been absolutely phenomenal. We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of donations from individuals and fantastic fundraisers being held up and down the country. We’ve also seen a truly amazing response from companies who have helped get the word out far and wide and mobilise the goodwill of their customers and staff. “This amazing total shows what’s possible when we all come together as charities, as communities, as a country, to help people who are facing unimaginable hardships. Thank you so much to everyone who has leant their support to this appeal. Your donations will help meet people’s immediate needs now, and help support them in the months and years ahead.”

The staggering total raised is the equivalent of around £3 for every person in the UK and reflects the hugely generous response of the UK public towards people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The total also includes £25 million matched by the UK Government.

Donations to the appeal are funding work by DEC charities and their local partners inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. They are helping people with their immediate needs while also planning to support refugees and displaced people over the coming months and years.

More than 3 million people have fled the country since the conflict began, around half of whom are children, with almost 2 million more estimated to be displaced inside the country. Intense fighting, shelling and air strikes continue across Ukraine, affecting many civilian areas and destroying homes and vital infrastructures such as hospitals, schools and water supplies.

This conflict continues to force more people from their homes and hamper aid efforts inside Ukraine, but many aid workers continue to help civilians in incredibly difficult circumstances. On Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia, refugees continue to arrive, many with nowhere to go.

Natasza Bogacz, an aid worker supporting Caritas Poland, local partner of DEC member charity CAFOD:

“In the first week, many of the people crossing had family in Poland – many Ukrainians who fled the conflict in 2014 settled here. But now we’re seeing people who have stayed in Ukraine until they really had no choice but to run; people who evacuated in a matter of minutes. And they very often have no onward destination, nowhere to go. “People tell us the journey out of Ukraine has been horrible. After hiding in shelters for days with the sound of bombing, they’ve taken trains that are so full you can’t move and can barely breathe. The trains stop for many hours with no explanation and you can’t sleep or go to the bathroom. And they’re all so scared the trains will be hit. “As aid workers, we’re doing what we can to respond to people’s urgent needs as they arrive here in Poland and in other countries – giving them something to eat and drink, finding them a place to stay, getting them medical attention if they need it. But what’s unfolding here is a human tragedy that will take years to overcome.”

https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal