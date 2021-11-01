Vogue Williams to host ‘body hang-ups’ series for E4

Send Nudes will be hosted by presenter, Vogue Williams.

Brand new E4 series, Send Nudes, is a warm-hearted, transformational series offering people with very personal body hang-ups, the opportunity to look into the possible future, via 3D animated avatars, to show them an ideal of what they could look like if they went ahead with their desire for cosmetic surgery. However, they won’t be alone, as they’ll be supported by presenter, Vogue Williams in the studio, and a diverse panel of 50 people from across the country. The panel will get sent the individual’s ‘nudes’, and add their honest feedback into the mix as the contributor looks to make a very big decision.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Send Nudes team for E4. This will be a super positive show celebrating all body shapes and sizes and our panel of experts are on hand to give the most considered advice to try and help contestants only make choices that are informed and are their own final decisions. As much as I like to normally get stuck-in to production, I will remain fully clothed throughout!” – Vogue Williams

The ten-part series will put the body hang ups we all share on show, celebrating our differences, and showing these contributors, whether they decide to have surgery or not, that there’s no such thing as ‘normal.’

Across ten episodes each individual will share, in their own words, the very personal reasons why they are considering changing their appearance. Then using the latest VR technology and working with expert surgeons, they will each be shown a life-like, moving, animated avatar of themselves now and then post-surgery, showing them the possible outcomes of the different procedures they’re considering.

But what will our panel make of each different version of our contributor? Will it be the feedback they expect, or could it be the complete opposite?

‘With so many prejudices and preconceptions about plastic surgery, it can be hard for people to talk openly about the prospect of surgery. Send Nudes is different, we want to challenge these stereotypes and destigmatise these discussions, providing contributors with a safe space to reveal the emotional, often jaw dropping and very personal reasons for wanting surgery and giving them the opportunity to hear constructive, supportive and surprising feedback.” – Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4

Send Nudes will air on E4 in 2022.