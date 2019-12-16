Jacqueline Jossa would ‘never say never’ to EastEnders

The actress also used an appearance on Lorraine to address the cheating claims surrounding her husband Dan Osborne.

Jacqueline Jossa has given her first interview since being crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled morning show, she didn’t rule out a return to EastEnders.

“Maybe one day, I’d never, ever say never. I got thrown off a building and I hobbled off on a walking stick. I think she [Lauren Branning] might be in New Zealand, or something. I loved EastEnders, it was amazing.”

Jacqueline was also asked whether she’d had a chat with Dan about their relationship since departing the jungle. The couple have been married since 2017 and have two daughters, however, it has been noted in the tabloids that former TOWIE star Dan may have cheated on her with Love Island‘s Gabby Allen and, in a separate incident, two of his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars.

“We’ve been going through it for like two years [so] this isn’t new for me. To be honest, I want to get a restart button. It’s been two years of me giving him hell and it’s not like he’s got away lightly. He knows he’s done wrong, he knows he’s done a lot wrong.”

However, Jacqueline was keen to stress that not all reports on the matter were accurate, noting that “there’s lots of stuff that is not true at all.”

She was apparently – in footage not shown by ITV – approached by Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson in the jungle who claimed that Dan did cheat on her with his ex Gabby. Dan, meanwhile, posted to Instagram that he has “made some mistakes that have almost cost me my family,” adding that he has learnt from them massively.

The actress played Lauren Branning in EastEnders between 2010 and 2018. The character was last seen hobbling off after her sister Abi’s (Lorna Fitzgerald) funeral, resolving to start afresh elsewhere with it later revealed in the story that she had tracked old flame and the father of her son, Peter Beale, down to New Zealand.