Pick of the Plots: Monday 23rd December

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

Nick and Sarah unveil the refurbished factory to the staff, keeping quiet about Derek’s change of heart. Sarah is unappreciative of Gary and Maria’s presence and Adam lets it slip to Nick that Gary once got rough with Sarah. Nick orders Gary out, however Gary announces that he owns the factory.

Later, Gary locks a tied-up Derek in the furniture shop overnight, determined to make sure he misses his flight to Florida with his kids. When Nick and Sarah continue to disrespect him, Gary vindictively increases their rent.

Meanwhile, Billy and Sean spot Jade when they are helping the homeless. Despite assuring Jade they wouldn’t say anything, Sean blabs to Fiz. Fiz and Tyrone drag Jade back to No.9 inviting her to stay for Christmas.

Elsewhere, Rita doesn’t want to be a burden to busy new mum Gemma so lies that she is spending Christmas with Mavis. Amy turns Alina away as Emma and Seb become a couple. Seb’s stunned when he finds out about Alina’s visit, admitting he’s unsure of his feelings.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Martin is annoyed to discover that Bex’s car isn’t working and is quick to bring the matter to Ben’s attention. Keen to meet Tubbs, Martin barges Sonia out of the way and also dismisses Bex. Later, after successfully completing a job, disaster strikes for Martin and Tubbs.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Keanu are oblivious that Phil is quizzing people who could help to confirm his suspicions. Ben reassures his dad that they’ll ensure the truth outs.

Elsewhere, Amy picks up on Sheree’s shifty behaviour when she takes a call from ‘Isaac’. Linda promises to ease off on drinking in the New Year while Mick reveals that he’s got a Christmas surprise lined up. Vinny and Jags up the ante to get the Slaters out.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

As the panto plays out, Leyla is waiting for the passionate kiss from Liam’s character, but will she get it?

Meanwhile, Rhona feels guilty about leaving.

Elsewhere, Kim has a proposal for Marlon.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sienna gets everything she wants for Christmas when she unwraps her dream doll’s house and Liberty reveals that she’s pregnant. Later, inspired by Walter’s Christmas sermon, Sienna asks Maxine and Minnie to have Christmas dinner with them.

Damon is annoyed when Maxine takes some cold and flu tablets and thinks she’s trying to suck him back in again through sympathy, but Maxine has got a cold. Meanwhile, Sienna goes to get batteries for Brody’s drone. She gives it a test run in the village but it gets stuck in some bunting and points to the open window of Sienna’s flat.

Elsewhere, Cindy refuses to spend Christmas with Luke when he turns up at Mandy’s flat. However, Darren is adamant that Luke won’t spend Christmas alone. It’s awkward across the dinner table as Cindy flaunts her new online love interest, Jurgen, in Luke’s face.

Also, Walter throws jibes at Martine about not raising her children, but she asks her dad to give her a chance with Mitchell. Toby and Celeste reject Darren’s invite for a Christmas drink, they’ve got their own plans, but Celeste is worried that they’re playing with fire. Nana decides to build the McQueen family back to what it used to be after a difficult year.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.