Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th December

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks.

The police investigate Gary’s dealings and reveal they have reason to believe he’s been operating as a loan shark. Izzy notices a woman in tears outside the factory. She introduces herself as Julia, Derek’s ex-wife. Julia tells Izzy that Derek was up to his eyes in debt to a loan shark. Izzy reels.

Meanwhile, Ryan tells Ray he can stick his job but Ray’s unfazed and throws him out. Jenny puts up a poster in the café advertising the Rovers’ New Year’s Eve party, Ray enlists his staff help to prepare the bistro for their rival New Year’s Eve launch party and he reveals his plans to make a donation to a cancer charity in memory of Sinead. Johnny and Jenny confront Ray, outraged that he’s trying to scupper their New Year’s Eve party.

Elsewhere, Kevin and Abi have planned to go for a drink but realising he’s putting it before an anticipated banger race event, she encourages him to reschedule. Tracy is grateful when Paula offers Amy some work experience in the solicitors’ office.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s New Year’s Eve in Walford and with Chantelle’s house to herself, Karen plans the party to end all parties only rivalled by Ruby’s 80s extravaganza at the club.

Later, Karen’s party is in full swing but Honey isn’t really feeling it. Billy is unprepared when Honey tries to kiss him as he checks up on her. Over at Ruby’s, Max struggles with Ruby’s approach to their relationship and pretends he’s been invited to another party by a woman

Meanwhile, Mitch picks up on the tension between Gray and Chantelle as they head off on their ‘honeymoon’. Clearly hiding something, Linda heads to Karen’s party.

Elsewhere, Louise struggles to cope following the events of Christmas Day.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

An anxious David, Jacob and Leyla await the arrival of the paternity test results.

Meanwhile, Marlon tells Paddy of his worries after hearing Rhona has quit the vets, realising there’s now nothing stopping her from taking Leo away.

Elsewhere, Charity makes a plan.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nancy’s ‘Parents Who Party’ group chat is in full swing as everyone gets ready for her New Year’s Eve party in The Hutch. Mandy interrupts Cindy being bitchy about Nancy and orders her to give her a break. Nancy overhears and, not wanting to live a lie, tells her that she slept with Darren. A flash-forward to New Year’s Eve 2020 reveals police banging on the Osbornes’ front door, Charlie’s game controller lying on the stairs and Nancy shouting up to him, asking what he has done.

Meanwhile, Leela tells a chuffed Sid that she wants to foster him, if he behaves himself. Later, Brooke is holding her own party at the house. Juliet feels pressured when Sid suggests going somewhere more private. Later, Peri walks into the Lomax flat to find Juliet and Sid about to have sex.

Sid meets his cousin Jordan for drugs, but is seen by Ollie and Imran. Luke arrives and convinces Sid to give up the drugs and make the next year a positive one. Sid reveals that he likes to play the guitar, so Luke encourages Sid to focus on his music instead of bad habits. A flash-forward then sees Leela, dressed as if she has been to a wedding. She looks at the floor of The Dog car park and sees a guitar has been violently smashed to pieces.

Elsewhere, Tom arrives at The Hutch to celebrate his birthday. He cuts the cake with a distinctive knife, which a year into the future, is being put in an evidence bag. Misbah insults Marnie at The Hutch and worries that she has made an enemy of her.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.