EastEnders reveals the identity of Sheree’s mystery caller

Steve Basaula has joined EastEnders to play Sheree Trueman’s son Isaac.

Last month, Sheree – played by Suzette Llewellyn – stepped in when Jack asked Denise if she could look after his daughter, Amy with the pre-teen being present as she took a call from ‘Isaac’.

Amy later mentioned the call to Denise and noted that Sheree was “acting all shady” about it. Denise, who has long been mistrustful of Sheree, made it her mission to uncover Isaac’s identity.

Denise confronted Sheree on Christmas day – convinced of her infidelity – and demanded that she leave before breaking the news to a heartbroken Patrick. Sheree obliged however in tonight’s flashback episode viewers learnt that Sheree was actually talking to her son, Isaac who had arrived in Walford.

Stevie Basaula has taken on the role of Isaac having previously starred in numerous theatre productions including RSC’s Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet as well as the upcoming second season of Bulletproof.

“I feel very blessed to be a part of such an iconic show. Like many of us around the country, EastEnders is something I’ve grown up with so it excites me to be bringing to life the part of Isaac.” – Steve Basaula

Isaac’s arrival won’t go unnoticed as his bold personality is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Fiercely confident, Isaac is not afraid to speak his mind even if means saying what someone else wouldn’t – but just why is Sheree so desperate to keep her son a secret?