Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack join Emmerdale

ITV Yorkshire has announced two new characters for the award-winning dales soap opera.

Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack are joining Emmerdale.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Having recently directed a couple of episodes, and seen at close quarters the superb work the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can’t wait to become part of the team once again… albeit in a different capacity. Time to get my acting boots back on!” – Reece Dinsdale

Following Emmerdale’s fourth consecutive win in the Best Serial Drama category at the National Television Awards, the Leeds based saga has today, February 7th, annouced it is to introduce two new characters to the storylines.

Mark Womack and Reece Dinsdale will be joining the cast with Mark taking on the role of DI Malone a police officer with a dark history and Reece will portray Paul a blast from Mandy Dingles (Lisa Riley) past who will certainly stir things up for her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson). ITV Yorkshire scriptwriters have begun the storylines that will see both characters on screen this spring.

Reece Dinsdale as Paul in Emmerdale.

Mark as Emmerdale’s DI Malone.

Mark is known for his roles in ITV police drama Liverpool 1 and BBC One drama Murphy’s Law while Reece is best remembered for ITV Granada’s serial Coronation Street and ITV Yorkshire comedy, Home to Roost.

On the latest arrivals to the soap – which launched back in 1972 and has seen many dramatic moments over the years – Producer Laura Shaw noted the Emmerdale team ‘are absolutely thrilled to have Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack joining the Emmerdale family.’ Laura also went on to add that both would be part of ‘huge stories’ that will ‘see lives changed and big explosions in 2020.’ Shaw observed that while both characters will be ‘very different’ she is ‘very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors’ working on the programme.

“It’s always a lot of fun to play the bad guy and Malone definitely falls into that category. I’m looking forward to the audience seeing his twisted tale unfold on screen.” – Mark Womack

Reece Dinsdale is already well known to soap viewers from a spell in Coronation Street, Left, while sitcom fans still fondly remember Home to Roost with Reece and the late John Thaw, right.

Paul Usher, Paul Broughton, Mark Womack, Tom Georgeson, Katy Carmichael and Samantha (Janus) Womack launch Liverpool 1. Samantha and Mark later married in real life.