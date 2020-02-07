Phillip Schofield thanks Eamonn and Ruth for support

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofiled has tweeted for the first time since his announcement that he is gay.

Phillip and Holly are the regular hosts of ITV’s This Morning, Monday to Thursday.

Phillip made the revelation to his co-host and close friend Holly Willoughby on Friday’s edition of ITV’s This Morning. Following his tearful announcement, Phil was embraced by fellow This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Schofield tweeted to his 4.5 million followers that Eamonn and Ruth had been “utterly magnificent” today adding that he “adores them both.”

Phillip comes out to the nation on This Morning, talking to friend, and co-host, Holly Willoughby.

“Can I just say that @EamonnHolmes & @RuthieeL were utterly magnificent with me today, privately downstairs just the three of us and upstairs in front of the world. I couldn’t have hoped for a better, calming and loving set of hugs and support, I adore them both.” – Phillip Schofield

In recent months there had been press reports of a rift between Ruth, who presents on Friday’s with her husband Eamonn Holmes, and Phillip. The two sets of presenters are rarely seen on-screen together, adding fuel to the fire of a rift.

Eamonn Holmes came under fire by some viewers after his initial remarks to Phillip following his announcement. However Phillip has tweeted to say that Eamonn had “lightened a very emotional moment” and that he’s “very happy that he did.”

Eammon and Ruth offered Phillip support on This Morning, this morning.