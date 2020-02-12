Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 12th February

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Ray tries to convince Alya that he did not have designs on her and simply wanted her to meet Cassie the interior designer. But when Cassie comes to meet Alya it soon becomes clear that she had no idea about the meeting at the hotel. As Ray charms Abi, Alya confronts him over the fictitious meeting.

It soon becomes clear that the Gazette do not feel there is enough evidence to run the story forcing Bethany and Daniel to post her expose online. As Bethany makes to leave, Daniel kisses her tenderly but their mood is broken by a furious Beth.

Meanwhile, Maria suggests to Gary that they should give David their car as he’s having a terrible time and it’s the least they can do. Gary reluctantly agrees. Maria tells Gary that she’s going to distribute leaflets on the MMR jab as it’s important to spread the word and save lives. Later, Gary bungs Ryan some cash and asks him to pick up an engagement ring from the jewellers.

Elsewhere, Fiz and Tyrone despair when Hope returns home talking about the fun she’s been having with Jade; Seb suggests to Emma that Alina could move in with them.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Matty and Amy arrive back and notice some sheep have escaped. Amy suggests they ring Cain, but Matty doesn’t want to. After being approached by one of the rustlers, Matty and Amy leg it, but they realise they’re surrounded by a whole group of them.

Moira intervenes, holding a loaded gun and showing she’s not to be messed with, but will she save the day?

Meanwhile, Vanessa is compelled to tell Rhona about Charity stealing Graham’s money, but just as she’s about to crack, Charity arrives and interrupts her from doing so.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby continues to woo Lisa but when she moves in for a kiss, he tells her he has intimacy issues. Toby rummages in the Deveraux’s flat and finds Martine’s purse, finding the photo of him and Mitchell as babies. At home, he tells Celeste that maybe Martine feels something for him after all.

Meanwhile, Ollie confides in Luke that he wants a family with Brooke and their baby, but he knows Brooke won’t change her mind about giving their baby up for adoption.

Elsewhere, Warren is on edge and Joel questions whether he’s hiding something from them. Later, he tells Brody that they should go back to Chester.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Emma teases Ayesha about dressing up for her CCG meeting and lunch with Bear. It’s clear Ayesha is excited and she’s left reeling somewhat when Bear describes the whole thing as a ‘date’.

At The Icon, things go well between Ayesha and Bear and it seems romance could be on the cards. That is until Bear starts to take business calls and ignore Ayesha, leaving her to pay the bill.

Meanwhile, Zara looks for ways to get out of her promise to Joe about hosting a foam blaster party for his birthday at her house. Away from his parents, Joe is getting closer and starting to share more with his online friend, Pixie.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.