Can you guess the Madame Tussauds’ masked stars?

In celebration of The Masked Singer, can you name the famous wax behind a mask?

Madame Tussauds Blackpool recently launched a masked figure challenge in celebration of ITV’s Saturday night entertainment fun The Masked Singer.

Stars of stage, music and television have been unmasked as the weeks have passed with the final this weekend between Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee. Hosted by Joel Dommett and joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong we’ve seen Patsy Palmer as a Butterfly, Alan Johnson as a Pharoah, Justin Hawkins appearing under a Chameleon costume while Teddy Sheringham starred as the Tree and Kelis was a Daisy.

The start of February saw the duck leave the contest aka Skin followed by Jake Shears who had been disguised as a Unicorn. And last week it was a double farewell with Denise Van Outen as a Fox and CeeLo Green appearing as a Monster departed the singing stage.

The Masked Singer is coming to an end this weekend, with the identity of only three celebrities left to be revealed. Inspired by the popular Saturday night show, Madame Tussauds Blackpool has hidden the identity of three famous figures and is asking people to guess who is behind the masks.

Here are some clues to work out who’s hiding behind the mask…

This American sweetheart entered the decade with five Grammy nominations. Can you figure it out?

They have the voice of an angel and hair more famous than The Rachel

Despite being pocket-sized they boast a worldwide army of dedicated fans

This person has stolen the hearts of millions but is no stranger to her own heartbreak

Can you guess which Madame Tussauds Blackpool wax figure is feeling a little wrapped up today?

Behind the bandages is a loveable Essex-born star who has been stopping hearts since 2009

Their cheeky charm can be spotted on the stage, in the studio or behind the judging panel

One thing’s for sure, this figure is going to cause some trouble…

Can you guess who’s hiding behind the Rainbow Dragon?

This Australian born star is infamously flamboyant, with a sharp tongue.

Most likely to be seen starring in a Christmas pantomime, choreographing a West End production or appearing on Saturday night TV

Dragon of the ballroom springs to mind!

We’ll reveal the answers here on ATV Today after the finale of The Masked Singer which airs Saturday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.